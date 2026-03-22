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Six people died in a helicopter crash in Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2000 views

A helicopter crashed in Qatari territorial waters due to a technical malfunction. Six people died, and the search for the seventh passenger of the aircraft is ongoing.

Six people died in a helicopter crash in Qatar

A helicopter crash occurred in Qatar on Sunday morning. There were seven people on board - six died, and one person is still being searched for. This is reported by CNN, transmits UNN.

Details

According to the country's Ministry of Interior, six people on board the helicopter died as a result of its crash on Sunday morning in Qatar. The seventh person has not yet been found, the ministry said, and the search continues.

- the publication writes.

According to preliminary data, the helicopter crashed in regional waters due to a "technical malfunction" during a routine mission.

Recall

Recently, Iran attacked the industrial city of Ras Laffan in Qatar, where the largest gas export plant is located. The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the actions and promised retaliatory measures.

Alla Kiosak

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