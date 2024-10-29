Six children from occupied Kherson region returned to government-controlled territory
Kyiv • UNN
Six children aged 8 to 16 were evacuated from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region. Among the evacuees is a foster family, and a total of 224 children have been evacuated from the occupation in 10 months.
Six more children were returned from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region. Boys and girls aged 8 to 16 were rescued from the occupation, RMA head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Volunteers managed to return six children from the still occupied left bank of the region. These are two girls and four boys aged 8 to 16.
According to him, among those who were returned is a foster family that is raising a girl deprived of parental care. Her adult brother was evacuated with her.
Thanks to the rescue operation conducted by Save Ukraine, the children can forget about the horrors they experienced.
As Prokudin pointed out, the occupiers, in particular, forced children to attend so-called "Russian schools" that have more to do with hostile propaganda than education.
The head of the RMA also said that over the ten months of this year, 224 children from the Kherson region have been evacuated from the occupation.
Ukraine approves the procedure for creating a register of children deported by Russia29.10.24, 14:56 • 17115 views