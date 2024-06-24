Shmygal thanked the EU for adopting the 14th package of sanctions against Russia

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the EU for the adoption of the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, noting the need to increase pressure and continue joint work to stop the Russian military machine, writes UNN.

The EU Council has adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. I am grateful to our European partners for their support. The new economic and individual measures target the energy, financial, transport and trade sectors and make it harder to circumvent sanctions. We must increase pressure and continue to work together to stop the Russian military machine - wrote Shmygal in X.

