Shakhtar vs Marseille: where to watch who is the favorite in the first leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals

Today, on February 15, Shakhtar will play the first match of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24. The Ukrainian team's opponent will be French side Marseille, UNN reports .

Stadium, referee team, broadcast

Nominally, Shakhtar will play their home game in Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion.

The starting whistle will be blown at 19:45. It will be blown by the Belgian referee Eric Lambrechts. He will be assisted by his compatriots: line judges Jo de Weirdt and Kevin Monteney, and the fourth official Nathan Verboemen. The VAR judge is Dennis Higler from the Netherlands.

Live broadcast of the match in Ukraine on the MEGOGO service.

Shakhtar's team lineup

"In Group H of the Champions League, Shakhtar fought to the last for one of the two tickets to the last 16, but after losing to Porto in the last match, they finished third and now play in the Europa League.

"Marseille played in Group B of the Europa League. He scored 11 points and finished second.

Shakhtar's head coach Marino Pušić has selected 28 players.

Goalkeepers: Artur Rudko, Dmytro Riznyk, Denys Tvardovskyi, Denys Barchenko;

Defenders: Valeriy Bondar, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Irakli Azarov, Mykola Matvienko, Pedrino, Novatus Miroshi, Yukhym Konoplya, Yaroslav Rakitsky, Luka Latsabidze;

Midfielders: Taras Stepanenko, Eginaldo, Dmytro Kryskiv, Marian Shved, Heorhiy Sudakov, Oleksandr Zubkov, Artem Bondarenko, Yegor Nazarina, Kevin, Neverton, Marlon, Viktor Tsukanov;

Strikers: Lassina Traore, Daniel Sikan, Kevin Kelsey.

Bookmakers' rates

Bookmakers consider the French team to be the favorite of the match. Bets on Marseille to win are accepted with odds of 2.32, on Shakhtar to win - 3.40, and on a draw - 3.60.

You can now bet on Marseille to reach the last 16 with odds of 1.41, and on Shakhtar to reach the last 16 with odds of 3.00.

