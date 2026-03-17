Scheme for UAH 5.6 million - embezzlement of budget funds exposed in hospital procurements

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to embezzle budget funds during the procurement of medical equipment for operating blocks of municipal hospitals in several regions of Ukraine. Preliminary damages to the state are estimated at over UAH 5.6 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the scheme involved officials of medical institutions in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Sumy regions, who acted in collusion with representatives of a medical equipment import company.

As investigators established, the scheme operated through a network of controlled individual entrepreneurs. The supplier formally sold the equipment at market price, but during public procurement, its cost was artificially inflated. As a result, hospitals bought the equipment significantly more expensively, and the difference was withdrawn through intermediaries.

Law enforcement officers documented at least three episodes of this scheme's implementation in 2024. Preliminary budget losses are estimated at over UAH 5.6 million.

Four individuals – including an authorized person of one of the medical institutions, a representative of the supplier company, and two individual entrepreneurs – have been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of another's property by abuse of official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons and under martial law (Part 4, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During authorized searches, law enforcement officers seized material evidence. Investigative actions are currently underway to identify other possible participants in the scheme.

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