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SBU uncovers identity of Hungarian intelligence network curator in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

Counterintelligence identified career intelligence officer Zoltán Andre, who led the spies. The agents collected data on air defense and attitudes towards the deployment of troops.

SBU uncovers identity of Hungarian intelligence network curator in Zakarpattia

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Hungarian intelligence officer who led Budapest's agent network in Zakarpattia in 2025, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine identified an officer of Hungarian military intelligence who led the agent network exposed by the SBU in the spring of 2025 in Zakarpattia.

At that time, the Security Service detained two members of the spy cell who were collecting data on the region's military security, local socio-political sentiments, and the possible reaction of the population in case Hungarian troops were introduced there.

According to the case materials, the activities of the foreign agency were directed by a career officer of Hungarian military intelligence – Zoltán Andre. It has been established that he was the one who held agent meetings in Hungary with one of his informants from Zakarpattia, who was spying in the western region of Ukraine and was detained by SBU counterintelligence for this 

- the report says.

As the investigation revealed, from 2016 to 2020, Andre was in Georgia, where he conducted intelligence activities "under the guise" of a representative of the Hungarian diplomatic mission.

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After returning from the South Caucasus, from 2021, he began intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. In the same year, he personally recruited a former military man from the Berehove district and put him in "standby mode." And in September 2024, Andre "activated" the agent and instructed him to spy in Zakarpattia.

It has been documented how the traitor scouted the locations of the Defense Forces, in particular, he tried to identify the combat positions of Ukrainian air defense, which protects the sky of the western region of Ukraine. Also, on Andre's instructions, the agent was to find "candidates" for recruitment into the agent apparatus of Hungarian military intelligence. Former and active military personnel, employees of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine were in the zone of special attention of the foreign intelligence officer 

- added the SBU.

In addition, according to available data, Andre used the capabilities of Hungarian diplomatic institutions in Zakarpattia for recruitment, to which local residents submitted questionnaires with personal data to obtain Hungarian citizenship.

The SBU added that to attract cooperation, the foreign intelligence officer promised money and various preferences from Hungary.

It has been established that Andre mostly conducted recruitment conversations and agent meetings in his own car. For conspiracy, he used an operational pseudonym. Thus, the next person involved, whom Andre involved in cooperation, was a former contract soldier of one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was soon detained by the Security Service along with another agent 

- the report says.

At the same time, according to the SBU, another serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been identified, whom the Hungarian military intelligence officer tried to involve in cooperation. Instead of monetary remuneration, he promised this person regular supplies of narcotic drugs for "personal needs."

Currently, SBU counterintelligence continues comprehensive measures to identify all members of the Hungarian agent network who acted to the detriment of Ukraine. Each of the perpetrators will be found and brought to justice for crimes against our state.

SBU for the first time exposed an agent network of Hungarian intelligence: two agents were detained09.05.25, 09:36 • 4063 views

Antonina Tumanova

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