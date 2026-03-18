Demonstrates the scale of Russian interference in Hungarian elections on Orbán's side - Sybiha on hostile information-psychological operations against Hungarians in Zakarpattia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that a large-scale Russian disinformation operation targeting representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine demonstrates the extent of Russian interference in the Hungarian elections on Viktor Orbán's side, UNN reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a large-scale Russian disinformation operation targeting representatives of the Hungarian community in Ukraine. Russians made fake threatening calls to Hungarians, impersonating Ukrainian law enforcement officers. - Sybiha reported.

According to the Foreign Minister, the exposed operation demonstrates the extent of Russian interference in the Hungarian elections on Viktor Orbán's side.

It cannot be ruled out that such actions were also coordinated with his election campaign. - Sybiha summarized.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a large-scale information and psychological special operation by Russian special services aimed at destabilizing the situation in Zakarpattia Oblast and escalating tensions between Ukraine and Hungary.