SBU drones hit radio factory in Penza working for Russian military-industrial complex - sources

SBU long-range drones hit a radio electronics plant in Penza that works for the Russian military-industrial complex. Previously, a new production complex of the plant and warehouses with components were hit. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Details

"This morning, SBU long-range drones caused 'cotton' at JSC 'Radiozavod', which is part of the 'Rostec' corporation. It produces automatic combat control systems for various branches of the Russian armed forces: air defense, artillery, as well as mobile command posts based on armored vehicles and modern communication equipment. Due to its work for the Russian military-industrial complex, the plant is under international sanctions," the interlocutor said.

The source noted that during the SBU drone attack, at least 11 explosions were recorded, after which a large-scale fire broke out.

"Previously, a new production complex of the plant and warehouses with components were hit. The SBU is systematically reducing Russia's ability to produce products for its army. The summer season of targeting high-tech enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex is in full swing," an informed source in the SBU reported.

Addition

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that on July 31, a radio plant in the Russian city of Penza was attacked.