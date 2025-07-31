$41.770.02
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 18261 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 150373 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 85798 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 86978 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 85937 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 131223 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55446 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 78276 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67670 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
SBU drones hit radio factory in Penza working for Russian military-industrial complex - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Long-range SBU drones hit JSC "Radiozavod" in Penza, which produces automatic combat control systems for the Russian army. At least 11 explosions were recorded, causing a large-scale fire and damage to the production complex and warehouses.

SBU drones hit radio factory in Penza working for Russian military-industrial complex - sources

SBU long-range drones hit a radio electronics plant in Penza that works for the Russian military-industrial complex. Previously, a new production complex of the plant and warehouses with components were hit. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Details

"This morning, SBU long-range drones caused 'cotton' at JSC 'Radiozavod', which is part of the 'Rostec' corporation. It produces automatic combat control systems for various branches of the Russian armed forces: air defense, artillery, as well as mobile command posts based on armored vehicles and modern communication equipment. Due to its work for the Russian military-industrial complex, the plant is under international sanctions," the interlocutor said.

The source noted that during the SBU drone attack, at least 11 explosions were recorded, after which a large-scale fire broke out.

"Previously, a new production complex of the plant and warehouses with components were hit. The SBU is systematically reducing Russia's ability to produce products for its army. The summer season of targeting high-tech enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex is in full swing," an informed source in the SBU reported.

Addition

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that on July 31, a radio plant in the Russian city of Penza was attacked.

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
Security Service of Ukraine