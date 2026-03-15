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SBU detains NABU employee at a checkpoint in Sumy: the special service commented on the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

SBU officers detained a NABU employee due to Russian contacts and refusal to disclose his place of work. The man provided only data from the Diia application for verification.

SBU detains NABU employee at a checkpoint in Sumy: the special service commented on the situation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) commented on the incident involving the detention of an employee of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in the city of Sumy. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the conditions of a full-scale invasion, SSU employees work around the clock to ensure a counter-intelligence regime at checkpoints in the frontline regions of our country.

Today, at one of the checkpoints at the entrance to the city of Sumy, a citizen of Ukraine was identified who had a number of signs that required additional verification. The man is a native of the temporarily occupied territories, did not name his place of work, showed only a page from "Diia" to confirm his identity, and during the analysis of his contacts, a number of Russian numbers were found

- the message says.

It is indicated that, acting in accordance with clear instructions and algorithms for such cases, SSU employees, whose task is to identify suspicious persons heading to the frontline region, initiated an enhanced check of the specified man.

"The SSU operates exclusively within the framework of current legislation and adheres to all algorithms created to ensure the safety of Ukrainian citizens and our military who perform combat missions in the Sumy direction. Any manipulations in this regard are unacceptable," the special service added.

Recall

On Sunday, March 15, NABU announced the detention of its employee by SSU officers in Sumy. According to the agency, one of the reasons for the detention was the fact that his parents live in the occupied territory.

SBU detained two Ukrainians for registering Starlink for occupiers24.02.26, 12:59 • 4440 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesEvents
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sumy