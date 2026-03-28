SBS hit Shahed launchers at Donetsk Airport and beyond - "Madyar" showed footage of the work

$43.8850.61
ukenru
01:04 PM • 4072 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
12:29 PM • 10436 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
11:56 AM • 11789 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
08:59 AM • 14018 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 18902 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 20001 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 28806 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 26989 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 51985 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 75197 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.1m/s
60%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia: what is knownPhotoMarch 28, 05:15 AM • 6204 views
Russians' trust in Putin has fallen to a historic low since the full-scale war began - pollMarch 28, 05:34 AM • 11449 views
CPD: Russia tries to distort its own environmental crimes in the temporarily occupied territoriesMarch 28, 05:47 AM • 4406 views
Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralizedMarch 28, 08:19 AM • 11738 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 10990 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 11051 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 28803 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 28960 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 28113 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 75196 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
United Arab Emirates
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offs02:00 PM • 1070 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideo01:27 PM • 1776 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideo12:57 PM • 2634 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 18284 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 22174 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
The Diplomat
Film

SBS hit Shahed launchers at Donetsk Airport and beyond - "Madyar" showed footage of the work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed mobile UAV launchers, two Tor SAM systems, warehouses, and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery. The attacks were carried out in the occupied territories of four regions.

SBS hit Shahed launchers at Donetsk Airport and beyond - "Madyar" showed footage of the work

The Drone Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy positions in the occupied territories, including in the area of Donetsk airport - UAV launchers, air defense systems, and warehouses were hit. This was reported by the commander of the SBS AFU Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, showing footage of the work, reports UNN.

Details

"SBS birds pecked at the 'Gerbera/Shahed' launchers at Donetsk airport, two 'Tor' air defense systems, towers, and warehouses in the temporarily occupied territories," Madyar reported.

He said that among the targets were:

  • "mobile launchers - detected and hit on the night of March 28 in the territory of Donetsk airport by forces of the 1st Separate Center of the SBS";
    • "Tor-M2" air defense system, which was destroyed by pilots of the 9th battalion of the 414th separate brigade in the Luhansk region";
      • "Tor-M1" air defense system, which was hit by pilots of the 413th separate drone systems battalion "Raid" in the Zaporizhzhia region";
        • "warehouse and EW workshop in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, hit by pilots of the 9th battalion of the 414th separate brigade";
          • "warehouses of material and technical support, fuel and lubricants, and ammunition in Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions";
            • "towers and communication nodes in the Donetsk region."

              In addition, according to him, "in the search for air defense in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, a 'Gvozdika' self-propelled artillery system was destroyed."

              Recall

              The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated about the destruction of enemy Tor-M1 air defense systems, ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants, and areas of enemy concentration in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              War in Ukraine
              Technology
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Skirmishes
              Luhansk Oblast
              Zaporizhzhia Oblast
              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
              Tor missile system
              Armed Forces of Ukraine
              Kherson Oblast
              Donetsk