SBS hit Shahed launchers at Donetsk Airport and beyond - "Madyar" showed footage of the work

The Drone Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy positions in the occupied territories, including in the area of Donetsk airport - UAV launchers, air defense systems, and warehouses were hit. This was reported by the commander of the SBS AFU Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, showing footage of the work, reports UNN.

Details

"SBS birds pecked at the 'Gerbera/Shahed' launchers at Donetsk airport, two 'Tor' air defense systems, towers, and warehouses in the temporarily occupied territories," Madyar reported.

He said that among the targets were:

"mobile launchers - detected and hit on the night of March 28 in the territory of Donetsk airport by forces of the 1st Separate Center of the SBS";

"Tor-M2" air defense system, which was destroyed by pilots of the 9th battalion of the 414th separate brigade in the Luhansk region";

"Tor-M1" air defense system, which was hit by pilots of the 413th separate drone systems battalion "Raid" in the Zaporizhzhia region";

"warehouse and EW workshop in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, hit by pilots of the 9th battalion of the 414th separate brigade";

"warehouses of material and technical support, fuel and lubricants, and ammunition in Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions";

"towers and communication nodes in the Donetsk region."

In addition, according to him, "in the search for air defense in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, a 'Gvozdika' self-propelled artillery system was destroyed."

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated about the destruction of enemy Tor-M1 air defense systems, ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants, and areas of enemy concentration in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.