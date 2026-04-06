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Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Sappers in Kyiv region neutralized the warhead of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1626 views

In the Kyiv region, State Emergency Service specialists safely neutralized the warhead of a Russian X-47M2 missile in a field. Citizens are urged not to approach suspicious objects.

Sappers in Kyiv region neutralized the warhead of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile

SES sappers neutralized the warhead of the Russian aeroballistic hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal". This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In a field in the Kyiv region, SES sappers neutralized the warhead of the Russian aeroballistic hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal". The work was carried out with all necessary safety measures.

- the report says.

The SES urged citizens, if they find suspicious or explosive objects, not to approach them, not to touch them, and to immediately report them by calling "101".

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones overnight, 114 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv region
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Ukraine