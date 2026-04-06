Sappers in Kyiv region neutralized the warhead of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile

SES sappers neutralized the warhead of the Russian aeroballistic hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal". This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In a field in the Kyiv region, SES sappers neutralized the warhead of the Russian aeroballistic hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal". The work was carried out with all necessary safety measures. - the report says.

The SES urged citizens, if they find suspicious or explosive objects, not to approach them, not to touch them, and to immediately report them by calling "101".

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones overnight, 114 of which were shot down or suppressed.