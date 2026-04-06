Sappers in Kyiv region neutralized the warhead of a Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv region, State Emergency Service specialists safely neutralized the warhead of a Russian X-47M2 missile in a field. Citizens are urged not to approach suspicious objects.
SES sappers neutralized the warhead of the Russian aeroballistic hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal". This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
In a field in the Kyiv region, SES sappers neutralized the warhead of the Russian aeroballistic hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal". The work was carried out with all necessary safety measures.
The SES urged citizens, if they find suspicious or explosive objects, not to approach them, not to touch them, and to immediately report them by calling "101".
Recall
Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones overnight, 114 of which were shot down or suppressed.