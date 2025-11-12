SAP Head and businessman Kaufman concluded an agreement under which Odesa airport passes into private hands - ex-prosecutor in the case

Former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Stanislav Bronytskyi revealed details of the agreement concluded by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko with businessman Borys Kaufman within the framework of the criminal proceedings regarding Odesa International Airport. He reported this on Borislav Bereza's broadcast, a video of which was published on his Facebook page.

He warns that the content of the agreement, which is currently classified, differs from the materials of the pre-trial investigation and, in his opinion, may lead to the preservation of control over the airport by businessman Kaufman's private structures.

Bronytskyi also noted that his position, as a prosecutor in this case, was that the airport's property complex should be returned to the ownership of the Odesa City Council or compensated in monetary form. Instead, the agreement concluded by SAPO head Klymenko, according to him, provides for the possibility of returning to the city only the old terminal, which is unfit for operation.

In addition, under the terms of the agreement, Kaufman must compensate 1 billion UAH in damages, while, according to the investigation, the amount of damages caused reaches 2.5 billion UAH.

Bronytskyi also stated that the head of SAPO allegedly insisted on concluding the agreement since 2023 and had informal communication with the defense side.

"Klymenko forwarded me a file named "agreement". Kaufman's lawyer wrote that he got my number from the head of SAPO," he said, hinting that the process of concluding the agreement was not honest and questionable.

According to him, NABU detective Andriy Braverman in this case refused to sign the indictment, which became the basis for approving the agreement in court, considering it unprofitable for the state.

Bronytskyi called on SAPO head Klymenko to declassify the agreement concluded with businessman Kaufman and expressed his readiness for a public discussion with him regarding its content and consequences.