Samsung chips with artificial intelligence failed tests: a number of problems were found

Samsung's (F:SAMEq) latest high-speed memory (HBM) chips have failed Nvidia's tests for use in artificial intelligence processors. Problems related to heat and power consumption were found. Three people briefed on the matter told Reuters, UNN reports.

The latest high-speed memory (HBM) chips from South Korean electronics giant Samsung have failed Nvidia's tests for use in the American company's artificial intelligence processors due to problems with heat generation and power consumption.

In a statement to Reuters, Samsung said that HBM is a specialized memory product that requires “optimization processes in tandem with customer needs.” The company is in the process of optimizing its products through close cooperation with customers. However, the company declined to comment on information about specific customers.

In separate statements, Samsung said that “claims of failures due to heat and power consumption are not true” and that the tests are “going smoothly and according to plan.

