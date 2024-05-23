ChatGPT will get access to the archives of a number of media outlets to answer users' questions

OpenAI has signed an agreement with the American media group News Corp, which owns such newspapers as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The artificial intelligence will be trained on the publisher's articles, UNN reports with reference to the WSJ.

Details

OpenAI has signed a deal with News Corp that, according to people familiar with the situation, could be worth more than $250 million over five years. It is planned that OpenAI will use the archives of a number of media outlets to train new artificial intelligence models: The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, The Sun, and The Times.

Help

ChatGPT is a program of so-called generative artificial intelligence: a chatbot can generate its own texts, images, and other content on demand.

To date, it has mostly had access to publicly available mass data on the Internet.

At the same time, authors, artists, and the media have repeatedly criticized OpenAI and other AI developers for using copyrighted materials without obtaining consent after requesting it.

The agreement with News Corp resolves this issue and gives the chatbot access to much more information that was not previously publicly available.

