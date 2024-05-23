ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
ChatGPT will get access to the archives of a number of media outlets to answer users' questions

ChatGPT will get access to the archives of a number of media outlets to answer users' questions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22826 views

OpenAI has signed an agreement with a probable value of more than $250 million with News Corp (an American multinational media holding company). Thanks to the agreement, it is planned to teach ChatGPT to work with the archives of a number of well-known media outlets. The AI will have access to copyrighted content.

OpenAI has signed an agreement with the American media group News Corp, which owns such newspapers as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The artificial intelligence will be trained on the publisher's articles, UNN reports with reference to the WSJ.

Details

OpenAI has signed a deal with News Corp that, according to people familiar with the situation, could be worth more than $250 million over five years. It is planned that OpenAI will use the archives of a number of media outlets to train new artificial intelligence models: The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, The Sun, and The Times.

Help

ChatGPT is a program of so-called generative artificial intelligence: a chatbot can generate its own texts, images, and other content on demand.

To date, it has mostly had access to publicly available mass data on the Internet.

At the same time, authors, artists, and the media have repeatedly criticized OpenAI and other AI developers for using copyrighted materials without obtaining consent after requesting it.

The agreement with News Corp resolves this issue and gives the chatbot access to much more information that was not previously publicly available.

Artificial intelligence in journalism: ChatGPT will aggregate content from global Springer Media, including Politico, Bild, and Welt14.12.23, 19:21 • 46659 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
the-timesThe Times
bildBild
polandPoland

