Rutte announces announcement of aid to Ukraine from partners in the coming days

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39825 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 84321 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98236 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124143 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102367 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158333 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102637 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 89225 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 60465 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 95190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124143 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148673 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180865 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 95182 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105062 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136302 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138118 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166110 views
Rutte announces announcement of aid to Ukraine from partners in the coming days

Rutte announces announcement of aid to Ukraine from partners in the coming days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24398 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has announced upcoming announcements on aid to Ukraine from partners. Following recent pledges from Canada, Sweden and France, new announcements are expected within two days.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in the coming days Ukraine can expect an announcement of assistance from its partners. He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

Over the past 2 weeks, we have seen new commitments from Canada, Sweden, and France. You will see new announcements in the next 2 days 

- Rütte said.

According to him, it is very important to organize all the aid that will be transferred to Ukraine on time.

Recall 

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasizedthat future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine should be conducted from a position of strength, not according to the Minsk agreements. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

