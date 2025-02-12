Rutte announces announcement of aid to Ukraine from partners in the coming days
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has announced upcoming announcements on aid to Ukraine from partners. Following recent pledges from Canada, Sweden and France, new announcements are expected within two days.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in the coming days Ukraine can expect an announcement of assistance from its partners. He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.
Over the past 2 weeks, we have seen new commitments from Canada, Sweden, and France. You will see new announcements in the next 2 days
According to him, it is very important to organize all the aid that will be transferred to Ukraine on time.
Recall
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasizedthat future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine should be conducted from a position of strength, not according to the Minsk agreements.