Rutte announces announcement of aid to Ukraine from partners in the coming days

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that in the coming days Ukraine can expect an announcement of assistance from its partners. He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

Over the past 2 weeks, we have seen new commitments from Canada, Sweden, and France. You will see new announcements in the next 2 days - Rütte said.

According to him, it is very important to organize all the aid that will be transferred to Ukraine on time.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasizedthat future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine should be conducted from a position of strength, not according to the Minsk agreements.