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Russia's second attack on Nikopol - UAV hit a car, a man died, a woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2828 views

In Nikopol, a 61-year-old driver was killed as a result of a drone strike on a car. His wife sustained severe injuries, and the police recorded another war crime.

Russia's second attack on Nikopol - UAV hit a car, a man died, a woman was injured

On Sunday, April 5, Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, for the second time in one day. As a result of an FPV drone strike on a civilian car, a 61-year-old driver was killed, and his 60-year-old wife was injured and hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers committed a war crime around 7:30 AM. They directed an FPV strike drone at a car moving along one of the city's busiest streets.

As a result of the impact, the vehicle crashed into a tree and sustained significant damage. A police investigative and operational group is currently working at the scene. Investigative actions are ongoing as part of criminal proceedings opened under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes that caused human death) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 - the police statement reads.

Law enforcement officers urged residents of frontline communities, particularly Nikopol, to be extremely careful - to avoid traveling in civilian vehicles on streets that are under constant threat of attack, and not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Recall

On April 4, the Russian army attacked shopping pavilions in Nikopol with drones. Initially, 5 dead and 19 wounded were reported.

Later, a day of mourning was declared in Nikopol for the victims of the Russian strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
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National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine