Russia's attack on Dnipro: the number of victims has risen to two

The number of victims of the night attack on Dnipro has risen to two. Rescuers have found the body of a woman, but cannot get to it yet. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Another victim of the enemy attack on Dnipro. The body of a woman can be seen between the 8th and 9th floors. Emergency workers cannot get to it yet. To do so, they need to dismantle the ceiling. In total, the tragic night claimed the lives of two people. There are no words... - Lysak said.

Optional

Earlier UNN wrotethat during the drone attack, Russian troops hit not only a high-rise building in Dnipro at night, but also an enterprise, two of the 8 victims remain in hospital, and the search for people under the rubble continues. At the same time, a total of 5 enemy drones were destroyed in the region overnight.

In the afternoon, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration said that rescuers had pulled out the body of a man from the rubble of a destroyed building in Dnipro.