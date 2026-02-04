Russians will need at least 2 years and 800,000 of their own soldiers' corpses to seize Donbas - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that for Russia to capture the entire Donbas, it would need two years and 800,000 corpses of its own soldiers, UNN reports.

Russia wants us to leave the entire Donbas. Why? Because since they started this war, they haven't achieved a single victory. We perfectly understand the price each meter of this land costs the Russian army. They don't count those who die. We must do that. To conquer eastern Ukraine, it will cost them another 800,000 corpses, corpses of their soldiers. It will take them at least two years, with very slow progress. In my opinion, they won't last that long. - Zelenskyy said in an interview with France 2.

He added that freezing the war along the front line is already a concession from Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the advance of Russian troops by 3,000 kilometers over the past year cost Russia hundreds of thousands of casualties. He noted that the number of mobilized people in Russia now equals irreversible losses, which indicates a halt in the build-up of the Russian army.