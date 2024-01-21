Russians tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff

Within the last day, 59 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 69 air strikes during the day, and fired 50 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors is reportedly without significant changes.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 7 attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Terniv, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and 6 more attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 9 more attacks south of Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupants tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation 3 times.

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders reportedly repelled 4 attacks west of Verbove and Robotyno in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position.

The enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, the enemy has made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, the General Staff said.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.