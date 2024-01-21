Russians tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102392 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112872 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143084 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139763 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177476 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172114 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284546 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167288 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Russians tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff

Russians tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34456 views

The enemy launched 4 missile and 69 air strikes, fired 50 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and struck at 9 enemy concentration points.

Within the last day, 59 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 69 air strikes during the day, and fired 50 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.  This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN

Details

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors is reportedly without significant changes. 

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. 

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 7 attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. 

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Terniv, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and 6 more attacks near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. 

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. 

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 9 more attacks south of Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of  Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupants tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation 3 times. 

Fitio on the capture of Krokhmalne: Defense forces have moved to more prepared positions21.01.24, 10:26 • 42497 views

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders reportedly repelled 4 attacks west of Verbove and Robotyno in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position. 

The enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, the enemy has made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, the General Staff said. 

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops destroyed 1 control center, 3 artillery units and 1 enemy air defense system

- reads the General Staff's summary.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

