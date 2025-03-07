Russians struck Donetsk region at night with aviation: among the wounded are three children
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out airstrikes at night on Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Kramatorsk. As a result of enemy shelling, 13 civilians were injured in a day, and 116 infrastructure facilities were damaged in 9 settlements.
Russian troops shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region at night, injuring 6 civilians, including two children, as well as Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk, where a child was also injured, reported the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on March 6, 2025, at 22:25, the occupiers carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used "FAB-250" against the civilian population. The weapon hit the private sector.
A married couple of elderly age and their 4-year-old daughter sustained bodily injuries. A 30-year-old mother with a 3-year-old girl was also injured. Additionally, another elderly person was wounded.
The injured, as reported, were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to the hospital. At the time of the attack, they were in their homes.
In the city, 28 private houses and 5 passenger cars were damaged.
Supplement
According to the police of Donetsk region, over the past day, the police recorded 3,085 enemy attacks along the front line and in the residential sector in the region, with 13 people injured, including three children. Nine settlements were under fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, and the villages of Bahatyr and Mykolaivka. A total of 116 civilian objects were damaged, including 93 residential buildings:
- The Russians dropped three "FAB-250" bombs on Kramatorsk, injuring two civilians and damaging 4 private houses, a non-residential building, and 6 cars.
- The enemy struck Kostiantynivka with three FABs – one person was injured, and 6 apartment buildings and 23 private houses, a store, an administrative building, three garages, 2 gas pipelines, and 2 power lines were damaged.
- In Sloviansk, as a result of a "FAB-250" bomb hitting, 6 civilians were injured, including two girls born in 2020 and 2021. A total of 28 private houses and 5 civilian vehicles were damaged.
- The occupiers shelled Bahatyr with artillery, injuring two civilians.
- One person was injured in Myrnohrad due to an FPV drone strike. In Pokrovsk, 4 apartment buildings and 2 private houses were damaged.
- The Russian troops attacked Dobropillia with the Tornado-S MLRS, damaging 16 private houses and 2 vehicles.
Additionally, according to the police, today around 03:00, Russia carried out airstrikes on three settlements:
- A child was injured in Kramatorsk.
- In the village of Bilenke in Kramatorsk community, at least 4 private houses were damaged.
- In Kostiantynivka, the consequences of the shelling are being assessed.