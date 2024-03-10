$41.340.03
russians shell Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: at least nine people are wounded, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 46335 views

In the Donetsk region, russian shelling injured 9, including a child, and damaged residential and non-residential buildings in many settlements.

russians shell Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: at least nine people are wounded, including a child

As a result of russian attacks in Donetsk region, 9 people were wounded, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports

Details

In total, russians fired 16 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 134 people evacuated from the front line, including 23 children

- Filashkin said. 

The enemy shelled Pokrovsk district in particular. Thus, a person was wounded in Ocheretyne, 2 houses and non-residential buildings were damaged in Zhelane.

russians fired 3 S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad: at least 9 people were wounded, including 1 teenager, 9 high-rise buildings and 27 cars were damaged. Dobropillia was attacked by shaheds - 2 administrative buildings and 2 private houses were damaged

- said the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. 

Kramatorsk district also came under fire . Several private houses were damaged again in Terny of the Liman community. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka community were under fire.

One person was killed and 10 others wounded in shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, 2 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged, and in Zalizne, 2 two-storey buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged. A house and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged in Siversk.

- Vadym Filashkin summarized. 

Recall

Over the past day, the russian military shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region. Four multi-storey buildings, nine private houses, an educational institution, a medical facility, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. Three people were injured.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

