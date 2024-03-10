russians shell Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: at least nine people are wounded, including a child

As a result of russian attacks in Donetsk region, 9 people were wounded, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

In total, russians fired 16 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 134 people evacuated from the front line, including 23 children - Filashkin said.

The enemy shelled Pokrovsk district in particular. Thus, a person was wounded in Ocheretyne, 2 houses and non-residential buildings were damaged in Zhelane.

russians fired 3 S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad: at least 9 people were wounded, including 1 teenager, 9 high-rise buildings and 27 cars were damaged. Dobropillia was attacked by shaheds - 2 administrative buildings and 2 private houses were damaged - said the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Kramatorsk district also came under fire . Several private houses were damaged again in Terny of the Liman community. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka community were under fire.

Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, 2 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged, and in Zalizne, 2 two-storey buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an industrial building were damaged. A house and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged in Siversk. - Vadym Filashkin summarized.

