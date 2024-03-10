One person was killed and 10 others wounded in shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

On March 9, one person was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling. Another 10 were injured. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

Details

russia is killing civilians! On March 9, russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Chasovyi Yar. 10 more people were wounded in the region over the day - summarized the head of the OVA.

A 73-year-old man died in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling

Recall

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 35 of 39 Shahed drones launched by russian forces from occupied Crimea and russia during a night attack on March 10.