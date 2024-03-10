$41.340.03
45.851.22
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17488 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 56809 views

10:10 AM • 43333 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212533 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191121 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176761 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221625 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249370 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155188 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371655 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
One person was killed and 10 others wounded in shelling in Donetsk region over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32887 views

On March 9, one person died and 10 others were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration said.

On March 9, one person was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling. Another 10 were injured. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports

Details 

russia is killing civilians! On March 9, russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Chasovyi Yar. 10 more people were wounded in the region over the day

- summarized the head of the OVA. 

A 73-year-old man died in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling10.03.24, 08:55 • 31788 views

Recall

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 35 of 39 Shahed drones launched by russian forces from occupied Crimea and russia during a night attack on March 10.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Shahed-136
Chasiv Yar
Crimea
Donetsk
Kharkiv
