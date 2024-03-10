$41.340.03
A 73-year-old man died in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31788 views

A 73-year-old man died in the village of Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling.

A 73-year-old man died in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling

The day before, at 18:00, a 73-year-old man was killed in the village of Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Also in Vovchansk, a trade pavilion burned down as a result of shelling, no one was injured.

As a result of shelling in Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, three private houses burned down, no one was injured.

At 00:05 on March 10, the territory of a health camp in Bohodukhiv was shelled. A minibus was burning there, an outbuilding was damaged. There were no injuries;

About 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian Federation: Gatyshche, Bochkove, Budarky, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Liptsi, Nechvolodivka and others.

"Gifts from the Russians": Kharkiv police found a tripwire in a drain09.03.24, 21:36 • 47543 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

