A 73-year-old man died in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling

The day before, at 18:00, a 73-year-old man was killed in the village of Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Also in Vovchansk, a trade pavilion burned down as a result of shelling, no one was injured.

As a result of shelling in Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, three private houses burned down, no one was injured.

At 00:05 on March 10, the territory of a health camp in Bohodukhiv was shelled. A minibus was burning there, an outbuilding was damaged. There were no injuries;

About 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian Federation: Gatyshche, Bochkove, Budarky, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Liptsi, Nechvolodivka and others.

