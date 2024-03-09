"Gifts from the Russians": Kharkiv police found a tripwire in a drain

In Kharkiv, a tripwire found in a drain on the ring road was neutralized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Kharkiv regional police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov.

Citation

Gifts" from the Russians - a tripwire was found on the ring road in Kharkiv. The enemy left an explosive trap in a drain. It was made on the basis of an F-1 hand grenade Bolvinov wrote.

Details

According to him, security forces regularly find such "surprises".