"Gifts from the Russians": Kharkiv police found a tripwire in a drain
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, police neutralized a hand grenade tripwire left by Russian troops in a sewer on the city's ring road.
In Kharkiv, a tripwire found in a drain on the ring road was neutralized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Kharkiv regional police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov.
Citation
Gifts" from the Russians - a tripwire was found on the ring road in Kharkiv. The enemy left an explosive trap in a drain. It was made on the basis of an F-1 hand grenade
Details
According to him, security forces regularly find such "surprises".