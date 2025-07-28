Russians increased the use of armored vehicles at the front after "switching" to motorcycles and buggies - ISW

Russian forces have increased the intensity of armored vehicle use in tactical attacks after reducing their use in winter 2024-2025. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that Russian forces have not conducted mechanized offensives of company size or larger forces in Ukraine since April 2025 and mostly used motorcycles and buggies for attacks during the summer of 2025.

Russian forces have recently slightly increased their use of armored vehicles against Ukrainian positions and since early July 2025 have conducted a series of smaller platoon-sized mechanized offensives in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts - analysts indicate.

They emphasize that Russia has temporarily reduced the use of tanks and armored vehicles over the past six months, and "appears to be slowly increasing its ability to refurbish Soviet-era armored vehicles" while replenishing its stocks, without committing them to attacks that result in significant losses.

Russian forces may temporarily increase the use of armored vehicles to test weaknesses in Ukraine's drone defense in various areas of the front, or the Russian Ministry of Defense may be able to repair damaged advanced armored vehicles or replenish supplies to advanced Russian units - ISW suggests.

They add that Russian forces have likely recently "increased their tolerance" for the risk of losing armored vehicles, "possibly as part of testing new tactics or concepts of operations."

According to ISW estimates, Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn of 2025.

