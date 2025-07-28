$41.770.00
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Russians increased the use of armored vehicles at the front after "switching" to motorcycles and buggies - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russian forces have increased the intensity of armored vehicle use in tactical attacks since early July 2025, conducting smaller mechanized assaults. This follows a decrease in their use during the winter of 2024-2025 and the absence of company-sized mechanized assaults since April 2025.

Russians increased the use of armored vehicles at the front after "switching" to motorcycles and buggies - ISW

Russian forces have increased the intensity of armored vehicle use in tactical attacks after reducing their use in winter 2024-2025. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian forces have not conducted mechanized offensives of company size or larger forces in Ukraine since April 2025 and mostly used motorcycles and buggies for attacks during the summer of 2025.

Russian forces have recently slightly increased their use of armored vehicles against Ukrainian positions and since early July 2025 have conducted a series of smaller platoon-sized mechanized offensives in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

- analysts indicate.

Kremlin not interested in ending the war: ISW assessed Peskov's statements21.07.25, 03:13 • 3716 views

They emphasize that Russia has temporarily reduced the use of tanks and armored vehicles over the past six months, and "appears to be slowly increasing its ability to refurbish Soviet-era armored vehicles" while replenishing its stocks, without committing them to attacks that result in significant losses.

Russian forces may temporarily increase the use of armored vehicles to test weaknesses in Ukraine's drone defense in various areas of the front, or the Russian Ministry of Defense may be able to repair damaged advanced armored vehicles or replenish supplies to advanced Russian units

- ISW suggests.

They add that Russian forces have likely recently "increased their tolerance" for the risk of losing armored vehicles, "possibly as part of testing new tactics or concepts of operations."

Recall

According to ISW estimates, Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn of 2025.

Western military aid to Ukraine: Russia will only sit down at the negotiating table after significant battlefield failures - ISW22.07.25, 02:16 • 7415 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine
