Russians in the TOT forbid visiting cemeteries on Memorial Monday

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians have banned visiting cemeteries on Memorial Monday. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports .

Details

The occupiers motivated the ban on visiting cemeteries on Memorial Monday by alleged security measures. However, according to the National Resistance, the real reason is the desire to prevent mass gatherings, "because the TOT has turned into an open-air prison.

The enemy bans any gatherings of the local population due to alleged concern for security, but at the same time, this does not prevent the occupiers from holding events with Russian proxies or "elections" - indicated in the CNS.

