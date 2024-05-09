Memorial days in Ukraine: more than 12 thousand law enforcement officers will provide security

In Ukraine, more than 12 thousand law enforcement officers will ensure public safety and public order at more than 9 thousand cemeteries during the memorial days. This was announced by the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine Oleksiy Biloshitsky during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

During this period, more than 12,000 law enforcement officers will ensure public safety and public order at more than 9,000 cemeteries that are currently scheduled to celebrate memorial days - Biloshytsky said.

He noted that under martial law, cemeteries are a high-risk area because there are no shelters nearby.

As a rule, these are open areas, so it is imperative to observe personal safety measures, not to create crowds, to observe the air raid alarm and to immediately report to the National Police in case of detection of any suspicious or possibly explosive objects. There are restrictions on visiting selected cemeteries in Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions due to the mine danger present in these cemeteries - Biloshytsky said.

When asked if the cemeteries would be more heavily guarded and if there would be more police officers, Biloshytsky answered: "Yes".

Addendum

In Kyiv, there will be no restrictions or bans on visiting cemeteries during the memorial days on May 12-15 . However, the Kyiv City Council urges not to create crowds.