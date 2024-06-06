Russians hit the north of Donetsk region: there is a dead person in Chasov Yar and wounded

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of today's shelling in the north of the Donetsk region. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, a 59-year-old woman was killed in Chasov Yar, and a man of retirement age was injured.

A person was wounded and a private house was damaged in Zelenoye Pole of Illinivsk community.

New York also came under shelling, with one wounded person and one damaged house reported.

In addition, there was information about a damaged house in Zhelanne of the Ocheretyne community.

"The entire Donetsk region is one continuous hot spot, especially the frontline communities. So once again I ask everyone: do not risk your life! Evacuate!" Filashkin urged.

Addition

On the morning of June 6, Slavyanskin the Donetsk region was attacked by enemy drones. There were no injuries, there is damage.