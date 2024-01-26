ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians hit Kherson with ballistic missile, fired 350 shells at the region: one casualty

Russians hit Kherson with ballistic missile, fired 350 shells at the region: one casualty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43699 views

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 73 times, including a missile attack on Kherson, killing one person and wounding one, reports Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration.

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 73 times over the past day, including a ballistic missile attack on Kherson, with one person killed and one wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 73 attacks, firing 350 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. The enemy launched a missile attack on Kherson using ballistic missiles. They also fired 26 shells at the city

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a preschool and a shopping center in Kherson; and a cell tower in Beryslav district.

"As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 1 was wounded," Prokudin said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

