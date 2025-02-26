Russians hit an enterprise in Hlukhiv with KABs, one person injured

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Hlukhiv in Sumy region in the morning, dropping 3 guided bombs on a local enterprise, wounding a 42-year-old man, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office and the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

On February 26, at about 10:10, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, 3 guided aerial bombs on a local enterprise in the town of Hlukhiv, Shostka district. A 42-year-old civilian man is wounded in an enemy attack - the prosecutor's office said.

The RMA noted that as a result of the air strike on the Hlukhiv community, "the premises of the wholesale base were damaged, and the premises of the fire station were damaged by the blast wave.

According to the prosecutor's office, "the administrative and warehouse buildings, production facilities, cars and surrounding private houses were damaged.

A civilian is wounded in Sumy region due to a night attack by a Russian drone