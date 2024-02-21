Russians detained in Latvia and Estonia on suspicion of working for intelligence services

With the assistance of Lithuania, a group of Russian citizens suspected of crimes committed "on the instructions of the Russian authorities" were detained in Estonia and Latvia. This was reported by the Lithuanian State Security Department, UNN reports .

Details

The Russians detained in Estonia are accused of actions that threaten the country's state security, and in Latvia of "assisting Russian special services" in anti-state activities. Lithuanian agencies are involved in the investigation. The detentions have been ongoing since 2023. Some of the Russians also have Estonian citizenship.

The Estonian Security Police reported that from December 2023 to February 2023, 10 people were detained on suspicion of involvement in a "hybrid operation of the Russian special services" against the country's security. According to Estonian law enforcement agencies, the detainees were collecting information to prepare terrorist attacks in order to "create tension" in society.

The State Prosecutor of Estonia Triina Olev noted that among the detainees there are people with Russian, Estonian and dual citizenship. Among other things, according to the investigation, they are responsible for breaking the windows of the cars of Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laenemets and Delfi journalist.

Addendum Addendum

On February 13, it became known that the Russian Interior Ministry put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and other political figures on the wanted list under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Estonian Prime Minister stops hybrid operation of Russian special services