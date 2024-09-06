Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region: there are victims

From evening to late night, Russian troops attacked several districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the region Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Nikopol district

The enemy used drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. Two people were injured in the district center as a result of the shelling: A 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. 11 private houses, a garage, two cars and a boat were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were also damaged. The consequences of the shelling in Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities are still being clarified.

Kryvyi Rih district

A Russian kamikaze drone hit a private house in one of the settlements, causing damage. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Pavlohrad and Synelnyky districts

The attacks were accompanied by several fires. In Sinelnykivka district, an outbuilding was destroyed and up to ten private houses were damaged.

The authorities and rescue services continue to eliminate the consequences of hostile shelling and provide assistance to the victims.

