Russians attack volunteers with a drone in Kharkiv region: four people are injured

On the evening of Monday, September 30, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with an FPV drone, injuring four people. Among them is a minor. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, on September 30, at about 18:05, the enemy attacked Ivashky village, Bohodukhiv district, with an FPV drone.

Two volunteers, men aged 24 and 62, were wounded in the shelling. A 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction. A car was also damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK power crew with drones that were repairing damaged lines. The power engineers managed to take cover, but a drone destroyed their company car.