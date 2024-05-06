russian troops occupy Kyslivka, advance in the area of Pervomaiske and Netailove - DeepState

On the frontline, russia occupied Kyslivka and advanced south of Pervomayske and north of Netaylove. Fighting continues near Chasovyi Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Semenivka, Staromayorske and Krasnohorivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy army continues its aggression in the east of the country, occupying Kyslivka and extending its zone of influence south of Pervomaiske and north of Netaylove.

Fighting continues in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Semenivka, Staromayorske and Krasnohorivka.

