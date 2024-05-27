Russian troops break through the border in Kharkiv region: SBI launches investigation, minute-by-minute development of events

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 26162 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95135 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142670 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147492 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242549 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172548 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164129 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50246 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 69548 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108982 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 41473 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 74903 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220829 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 26162 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26925 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108982 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112194 views
Actual
Russian troops break through the border in Kharkiv region: SBI launches investigation, minute-by-minute development of events

Russian troops break through the border in Kharkiv region: SBI launches investigation, minute-by-minute development of events

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17123 views

Russian troops broke through Ukraine's border in the Kharkiv region, which led to the launch of a pre-trial investigation into the unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield and negligence of the Ukrainian military.

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact that Russian Federation troops broke through the state border in Kharkiv region, UNN reports citing the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the SBI, on May 10, the occupiers managed to break through the first echelon of defense and seize several settlements along the Ukrainian-Russian border, causing losses to the Armed Forces and civilians.

Given the high-profile nature of the proceedings, the best investigators and management of the SBI Main Investigation Department are involved in the investigation, and there is close cooperation with the SBU operational units. There is also full communication and support from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kharkiv JTF and the Khortytsia JTF.

Kharkiv region: Syniehubov tells what initiatives were agreed upon after the President's visit to the region10.04.24, 17:38 • 25827 views

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the Bureau comprehensively checks the level of supply and staffing of the Armed Forces units, the construction of fortifications, interaction between military units, etc. It also checks the actions of the leadership of all levels in the region during, before and after the enemy's offensive, and investigates possible facts of unjustified abandonment of combat positions by the Armed Forces.

The minute-by-minute development of events has already been established. A number of important examinations have been ordered and are expected to be completed in the near future.

Preliminary qualification - unauthorized leaving the battlefield and negligent attitude to military service (Article 429, Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russians launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, almost a hundred combat engagements on the frontline in a day - General Staff10.05.24, 20:03 • 33020 views

All procedural actions are carried out taking into account the real situation in the places of deployment of the units and without prejudice to the performance of their combat missions, the SBI added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising