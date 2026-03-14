Russian troops are preparing units for a possible offensive in the Sloviansk direction - Airborne Assault Forces

According to preliminary information, Russia is preparing personnel and armored vehicles for a possible offensive in the Sloviansk direction. This was reported by the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the paratroopers noted, "the enemy continues to press, using small group tactics." With the onset of sunny weather, the Russians move less actively during the day, but at night their activity increases – for redeployment, they use anti-thermal imaging cloaks and the specifics of the terrain," the report says.

According to preliminary information, personnel and armored vehicles are being prepared for a possible offensive. Despite the difficult situation, the paratroopers of the 81st brigade are ready for the scenarios that the enemy works out daily in the Sloviansk direction. - the paratroopers reported.

The brigade also indicated that "the number of UAV strikes from the enemy has increased – kamikaze drones on fiber optics, loitering munitions 'Molniya' and 'Lancet', as well as drops from Mavic-type quadcopters are most often used." "We also record that the enemy constantly conducts reconnaissance with Wing-type drones, which adjust artillery fire and attack drones," the brigade noted.

Recall

Over the past day, 153 combat engagements were recorded at the front, and the enemy used over 10,000 kamikaze drones. The hottest spots were in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.