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Russian tankers carrying diesel have sharply changed course and are no longer heading to the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Two of the three tankers carrying 140,000 tonnes of Russian diesel are no longer heading to the United States. The reasons for the route changes are unknown.

Russian tankers carrying diesel have sharply changed course and are no longer heading to the United States

Two of the three tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel toward the United States have changed course. Currently, only one vessel continues toward the American coast, UNN reports.

Details

Last week, three tankers were carrying a total of approximately 140,000 tonnes of Russian diesel fuel, which, according to preliminary data, was intended for the U.S. market.

The tanker previously attacked by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Black Sea was blown up again in the Strait of Hormuz03.11.26, 00:38 • 6206 views

However, two vessels subsequently changed course. The reasons for this decision and the tankers' new destinations are not yet known.

What is known about the change in routes

There is currently no confirmation that the change of course is related to sanctions restrictions or decisions by the U.S. authorities.

It also remains unclear whether these consignments of diesel fuel will be delivered to other countries or whether the tankers will eventually return to their original routes.

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Stepan Haftko

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