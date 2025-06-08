Russian strikes on Kharkiv region on June 8: 4 injured, houses destroyed - Prosecutor's Office

Kharkiv region was once again subjected to Russian strikes on Sunday, June 8. Two settlements came under fire. Local infrastructure was destroyed, and four people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 8, in the afternoon, in the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, an enemy drone, the type of which is currently being established, hit a kiosk. Medics are providing the necessary assistance to two women aged 41 and 59, as well as a 76-year-old man.

In addition, the occupiers launched an air strike on the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. A 45-year-old man was injured. At least 50 residential buildings were damaged in the settlement. According to preliminary data, the Russian army used FAB-1500.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document Russia's war crimes. The Chuhuiv and Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Offices of the Kharkiv Region have launched pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes.

