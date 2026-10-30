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Russian strike on critical infrastructure leaves parts of Kyiv without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

On the evening of October 30, a Russian strike damaged Kyiv's critical infrastructure. Parts of four districts were left without electricity; energy workers are working to restore power.

Russian strike on critical infrastructure leaves parts of Kyiv without electricity

Russian occupiers struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv on the evening of October 30. As a result, parts of the Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi and Podilskyi districts were left without electricity. This was reported by DTEK’s press service, according to UNN.

Details

Outage schedules in these districts are currently not in effect. The capital’s power engineers are already working at the sites of the damage to restore the equipment as quickly as possible and return power to Kyiv residents

- the post says.

At the same time, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage to a 14-story residential building at the level of the sixth and seventh floors in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

Let us recall:

Russian forces struck the railway station in Dnipro again. A fire broke out at the site, and a woman was injured. Also, due to Russia’s ongoing attacks, there is no electricity in the city and the region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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