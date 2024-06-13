Russian reconnaissance drone shot down over Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
A unit of the Ukrainian military's Vostok group shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over the Dnipro region.
A subdivision of the "East" military group shot down a reconnaissance drone over the region
