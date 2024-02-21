Russian propagandists spread false narratives on TikTok about the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Russian propagandists are actively spreading the narrative that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have "surrendered Avdiivka" on social media. They have been actively using TikTok to promote this false propaganda. The most common fake news was dispelled by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

The Kremlin's propagandists are trying to devalue the feat of the Heroes who bravely defended Avdiivka. To this end, they claimed that the Azovs had allegedly fled Avdiivka, and that "only mercenaries were in the trenches." In reality, however, the soldiers of the famous brigade held the defense of the city side by side with other units until the order to withdraw came from the higher command.

Also among the popular fakes on TikTok is the narrative that Syrsky is supposed to send 700,000 mobilized people to the front. However, according to the official data, the new Chief of Staff is preparing an audit analysis of where and how the mobilized have been used and whether they will be used. Based on this data, decisions will be made about their further service.

