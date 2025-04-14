Russian propaganda in China is pushing Chinese citizens to fight against Ukraine - prisoner

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1620 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18445 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15947 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21024 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30294 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63818 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59722 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34036 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59627 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106859 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18371 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51919 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63773 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59688 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166992 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23751 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21205 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22829 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24727 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27348 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Russian propaganda in China is pushing Chinese citizens to fight against Ukraine - prisoner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3532 views

A Chinese man who fought for Russia said that the friendly attitude towards Russia in China influenced his decision. He surrendered after a drone attack, fleeing from them.

Russian propaganda in China is pushing Chinese citizens to fight against Ukraine - prisoner

China is promoting a friendly attitude towards Russia, which encourages people to fight on the side of the occupiers. This was announced by Chinese prisoner of war Zhang Renbo during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

A Chinese citizen who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine said that he first went to Russia to travel, and then decided to earn some money. However, he added that he did not expect to end up in the hell of military events.

Zhang said that on December 20, 2024, he arrived in Moscow, where he stayed for a week. On December 28, he went to Rostov, where he stayed for several days, after which he went to Donetsk. According to him, for about a month he moved between dugouts, talked to various foreign soldiers, until the fighting began directly.

China promotes a friendly attitude towards Russia, and perhaps this encourages people to trust Russia more. Before coming to Ukraine, any information related to the war was information about Russia's victories: it captured this, it captured that. The information is presented this way 

- he explained his choice to fight on the side of the occupiers.

How Zhang was captured

A Chinese citizen said that he and his Russian partner received an assignment in the middle of the night, according to which they had to advance to a semi-destroyed village, where they were attacked by obviously Ukrainian drones. Zhang and his partner hid in a semi-destroyed house for several hours, but the drones continued to spy on the soldiers of the Russian army.

The drone dropped one bomb first, then a second, then the partner took me to a semi-destroyed house with only a wooden roof left. So we waited until morning. Then the drones came again. They took turns searching, because they seemed to know that someone was here 

- he said.

Zhang said that he kept trying to find out from his partner what to do, but he could only understand that he said to go forward.

We walked, the next day passed and evening came, it was dark and raining, we were hiding in the ruins when the drones attacked again. One of the drones attacked the partner, he was wounded, although he remained alive. And the second drone dropped a grenade, but did not wound me 

- says Zhang.

According to him, the partner received two wounds, but at some point ran away. Zhang waited for him for half a day, but he never appeared. After that, the Chinese had no choice but to run along the road, hiding from Ukrainian drones. He ran forward until he met a Ukrainian soldier, who ordered him to go to a shelter, where he surrendered.

Let us remind you

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted the first interrogations of Chinese prisoners of war, who were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk region. They told how they ended up in the war and what tasks they performed as part of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
China
Ukraine
Donetsk
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79