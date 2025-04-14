China is promoting a friendly attitude towards Russia, which encourages people to fight on the side of the occupiers. This was announced by Chinese prisoner of war Zhang Renbo during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

A Chinese citizen who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine said that he first went to Russia to travel, and then decided to earn some money. However, he added that he did not expect to end up in the hell of military events.

Zhang said that on December 20, 2024, he arrived in Moscow, where he stayed for a week. On December 28, he went to Rostov, where he stayed for several days, after which he went to Donetsk. According to him, for about a month he moved between dugouts, talked to various foreign soldiers, until the fighting began directly.

China promotes a friendly attitude towards Russia, and perhaps this encourages people to trust Russia more. Before coming to Ukraine, any information related to the war was information about Russia's victories: it captured this, it captured that. The information is presented this way - he explained his choice to fight on the side of the occupiers.

How Zhang was captured

A Chinese citizen said that he and his Russian partner received an assignment in the middle of the night, according to which they had to advance to a semi-destroyed village, where they were attacked by obviously Ukrainian drones. Zhang and his partner hid in a semi-destroyed house for several hours, but the drones continued to spy on the soldiers of the Russian army.

The drone dropped one bomb first, then a second, then the partner took me to a semi-destroyed house with only a wooden roof left. So we waited until morning. Then the drones came again. They took turns searching, because they seemed to know that someone was here - he said.

Zhang said that he kept trying to find out from his partner what to do, but he could only understand that he said to go forward.

We walked, the next day passed and evening came, it was dark and raining, we were hiding in the ruins when the drones attacked again. One of the drones attacked the partner, he was wounded, although he remained alive. And the second drone dropped a grenade, but did not wound me - says Zhang.

According to him, the partner received two wounds, but at some point ran away. Zhang waited for him for half a day, but he never appeared. After that, the Chinese had no choice but to run along the road, hiding from Ukrainian drones. He ran forward until he met a Ukrainian soldier, who ordered him to go to a shelter, where he surrendered.

Let us remind you

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted the first interrogations of Chinese prisoners of war, who were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk region. They told how they ended up in the war and what tasks they performed as part of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.