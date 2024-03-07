russian FSB kills Belarusian activist who was accused of terrorism the day before - media

russian security forces said they had "eliminated" a Belarusian citizen who allegedly supported the Ukrainian armed forces and was preparing a terrorist attack in russia. This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra, UNN .

Details

The man was previously killed by russian FSB officers. According to the official version of the security forces, the suspect resisted arrest and was killed.

They tried to detain him in the framework of a criminal case on terrorism, allegedly, he planned to blow up the administration of the city of Olonets.

Addendum

According to Astra, this is Nikolai Alekseev, who participated in the 2020 rallies in Belarus. He opposed the election results, which resulted in the victory of Oleksandr Lukashenko

It is not known under what circumstances Alekseev ended up in russia.

Recall

