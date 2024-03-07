russian FSB kills Belarusian activist who was accused of terrorism the day before - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20065 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67759 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48870 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 225041 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179638 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223449 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249810 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155627 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371760 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21223 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 67759 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 225041 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181603 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199901 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13322 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22063 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22513 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51409 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russian FSB kills Belarusian activist who was accused of terrorism the day before - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22320 views

russian security forces killed a Belarusian citizen who allegedly supported Ukrainian forces and planned a terrorist attack in russia. The man had previously been actively involved in protests in Belarus.

russian FSB kills Belarusian activist who was accused of terrorism the day before - media

russian security forces said they had "eliminated" a Belarusian citizen who allegedly supported the Ukrainian armed forces and was preparing a terrorist attack in russia. This was reported by the Telegram channel  Astra, UNN

Details

The man was previously killed by russian FSB officers. According to the official version of the security forces, the suspect resisted arrest and was killed. 

They tried to detain him in the framework of a criminal case on terrorism, allegedly, he planned to blow up the administration of the city of Olonets. 

Russia's FSB claims to have foiled an assassination attempt on "Crimea's leader"05.02.24, 20:09 • 30364 views

Addendum

According to Astra, this is  Nikolai Alekseev, who participated in the 2020 rallies in Belarus. He opposed the election results, which resulted in the victory of Oleksandr Lukashenko

 It is not known under what circumstances Alekseev ended up in russia.

Recall

Recently, in the city of Karabulak (Ingushetia), russia, there was a shootout between the FSB and an armed group of people. A counterterrorist operation was introduced in part of the city.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Telegram
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90