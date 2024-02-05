Russian security forces again claimed to have allegedly prevented an assassination attempt on the "leaders of Crimea". This writes edition of Krym.Realii, reports UNN.

Russia's FSB has told pro-Kremlin media that its security forces allegedly prevented a terrorist attack on a Russian leader in Crimea.

According to reports published in Russian media, a group of three people were preparing to blow up a car. The FSS assured that the bombers were working on the order of the SBU.

Law enforcers said they seized an improvised explosive device from the men who tried to blow up the car, as well as a remote detonator that is supposed to be activated by a call.

According to one of the detainees, the plan was to blow up the entire motorcade.

In a published recording in rossmedia, the man says he placed the mine in a gas cylinder and took it out of Melitopol.

It should be noted that it is not reported which Crimean leader we are talking about.

In July , the Russian Federal Security Service also announced that it had foiled an attempted "assassination attempt" on the so-called "head" of occupied Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov. According to Russian media reports, the attack was planned by a Russian who was allegedly recruited by the SBU