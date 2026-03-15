Russian FPV drone kills two medics in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, Russian military personnel attacked an emergency medical vehicle with an FPV drone, killing two medics. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 15, at about 05:00, near the village of Chervona Khvylia, Kupyansk district, Russian military personnel deliberately struck an ambulance moving along the road with a drone.

As a result of the attack, a 27-year-old doctor and a medical technician were killed. Another crew member, a 53-year-old man, was injured and hospitalized.

The Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region has opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime that caused the death of people. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 19, including a four-year-old boy