The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 19, including a four-year-old boy

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to 19. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Medical assistance was also needed for a four-year-old boy. Thus, the number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 19. - Fedorov reported.

Recall

As previously reported by UNN, the Russians launched four KAB strikes on residential areas of Zaporizhzhia, and the number of injured rose to 13.