Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and six wounded

Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring six others. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, residential and non-residential buildings were damaged in the regional center, and a fire broke out.

One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov reported.

He noted that Russian drones struck the city, and information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Russia attacked Ukraine today with 76 jet-powered "Shaheds": the main target area was the Kyiv region; there were hits