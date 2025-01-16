Russian drones attacked an agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region: what is known about the consequences

In the Chernihiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops with drones, two hangars, an administrative building, and agricultural equipment were damaged, and in one of the hangars there were over 2,000 tons of corn, reported Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Yesterday evening, the enemy attacked one of the agricultural enterprises in the Pryluky region with drones. Two hangars, an administrative building, and equipment were damaged. One of the hangars stored more than 2,000 tons of corn. - wrote Chaus.

"The Russian army continues to fight our business and hits the grain silos. The enemy can only be stopped by force," the head of the RMA emphasized.

34 drones out of 55 launched by Russia were shot down over 11 regions of Ukraine

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.