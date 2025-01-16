ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Russian drones attacked an agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region: what is known about the consequences

Russian drones attacked an agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region: what is known about the consequences

As a result of a drone attack, two hangars, an administrative building, and agricultural equipment were damaged. In one of the hangars, there were over 2,000 tons of corn.

In the Chernihiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops with drones, two hangars, an administrative building, and agricultural equipment were damaged, and in one of the hangars there were over 2,000 tons of corn, reported Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Yesterday evening, the enemy attacked one of the agricultural enterprises in the Pryluky region with drones. Two hangars, an administrative building, and equipment were damaged. One of the hangars stored more than 2,000 tons of corn.

- wrote Chaus.

"The Russian army continues to fight our business and hits the grain silos. The enemy can only be stopped by force," the head of the RMA emphasized.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

