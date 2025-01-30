Airplane crash in Washington: passenger plane and military helicopter crash into river after collision

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 28, 07:13 AM
February 28, 07:34 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
February 28, 09:52 AM
February 28, 09:59 AM
02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
03:20 PM
02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
February 26, 05:09 PM
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112878 views

An American Airlines plane with 64 passengers and a Black Hawk helicopter with three military personnel collided over Washington, DC. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Airport, and a rescue operation is underway.

An American Airlines regional passenger jet and a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter collided in the sky over Washington, D.C., after which both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to officials, rescue services immediately arrived at the scene.

The passenger plane was carrying 64 people, including the crew, while the military helicopter was carrying three soldiers. Authorities are continuing the search and rescue operation, and relatives and friends of the missing are beginning to gather at the airport in the hope of obtaining new information.

The Pentagon confirmed that the helicopter belonged to the Fort Belvoir military base in Virginia. The U.S. Army has expressed its readiness to work closely with local authorities to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy.

This incident drew attention to airspace safety issues in the United States. The last fatal passenger plane crash in the country was in 2009.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that a small plane crashed and fell into the Potomac River near the national airport in Arlington. The airport has temporarily suspended operations and a search and rescue operation is underway.

In the US, a plane crashed into a river near Reagan Airport: what is known 30.01.25, 04:52 • 30729 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-armyUnited States Army
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
virginiaVirginia
washington-dcWashington, D.C.

