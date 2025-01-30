NASA Memorial Day, School Day of Nonviolence, and the Triduum. What the world celebrates on January 30

On January 30, the world celebrates several important events: School Day for Nonviolence and Peace, NASA commemorates astronauts, and the Day of the Specialist of Military and Social Management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. UNN will tell you about each of these holidays.

On January 30, many countries around the world celebrate the School Day for Nonviolence and Peace, a day dedicated to educating children in the spirit of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and conflict resolution without aggression. It was established in 1964 by the Spanish poet and educator Lorenzo Vidal. The date was not chosen by chance - it was on this day that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, who became a symbol of non-violent resistance and the struggle for justice.

Schools celebrate this day in different ways, but the main idea remains the same: to teach children to respect each other and to look for ways to achieve peace without violence. Students often prepare posters with quotes about peace, draw symbolic pictures, and participate in flash mobs or charity events. Teachers hold special lessons where they talk about prominent figures who changed the world without aggression, such as Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and the Dalai Lama. Children can watch movies, read books, or even stage stories that teach kindness and mutual understanding.

Often on this day, schoolchildren launch white balloons into the sky or fold paper doves to symbolize peace. Some organize charity events to help those in need or plant trees, which is also a symbol of peace and life.

On January 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a professional holiday that is marked by specialists responsible for social support for military personnel and their families. Their work covers a wide range of tasks: from psychological assistance and adaptation of the military after combat operations to the organization of social benefits, legal protection and support for the families of fallen heroes.

The importance of this profession grew with the outbreak of war, when the need for psychological assistance and social rehabilitation became urgent. Military social specialists help the military not only during their service but also after they return to civilian life, helping them find a job, receive social guarantees, and overcome the effects of combat stress.

Every year on the fourth Thursday of January, NASA honors the memory of astronauts who died during their missions. This day is dedicated to the crews of Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia, as well as other agency employees who gave their lives for space exploration.

One of the first tragedies was the fire on board Apollo 1 in 1967. During a ground test, fire broke out in the cockpit of the spacecraft, and three astronauts - Virgil Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee - were unable to escape. 19 years later, the world witnessed the explosion of the Challenger shuttle, which crashed at the 73rd second of flight, killing seven crew members. Another major disaster occurred in 2003, when Columbia disintegrated during its return to Earth. The cause was a damaged heat shielding that led to the deaths of all seven astronauts.

On this day, commemorative ceremonies are held at NASA space centers. Wreaths are laid at the memorials, and the agency's employees remember their colleagues who did not return from missions. A minute of silence is observed to pay tribute to those who passed away while exploring the unknown.

Trisagion is an Orthodox holiday celebrated on January 30 (New Style) or January 17 (Old Style). It honors three great saints: St. Basil the Great, St. Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom.

History of the holiday

This holiday originated in the eleventh century in Byzantium. At that time, there was a debate among believers about which of the three great saints was the most important. Some believed that the greatest contribution was made by St. Basil the Great, who was revered for his austerity and teachings on asceticism. Others highly valued Gregory the Theologian, who became famous for his theological works, and some believers preferred John Chrysostom because of his wise sermons.

To put an end to the disputes, Metropolitan John of Constantinople declared in 1084 that all three saints were equal before God. It was after this that the Feast of the Three Saints was established to reconcile Christians and remind them of the unity of faith.

What can you do on this day

- Attend services in the church, pray before the icons of the saints.

- Read prayers and spiritual texts, especially the sermons and writings of these three saints.

- Helping others, doing charity work.

What not to do

- Conflict or quarrel, as the holiday symbolizes unity.

- Perform heavy physical labor, especially in construction or sewing.

- Drink alcohol and overeat, as the saints preached moderation.

This day reminds us of the wisdom and spiritual power of the Christian faith, teaches us to honor the legacy of the great saints and strive for harmony and peace.