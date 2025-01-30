NASA Memorial Day, School Day of Nonviolence, and the Triduum. What the world celebrates on January 30

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66158 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88938 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106187 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109240 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103323 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133534 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103712 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116968 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101866 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45329 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117125 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51193 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111664 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66158 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129014 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165646 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155493 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18448 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22736 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111664 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117125 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139666 views
NASA Memorial Day, School Day of Nonviolence, and the Triduum. What the world celebrates on January 30

NASA Memorial Day, School Day of Nonviolence, and the Triduum. What the world celebrates on January 30

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143050 views

On January 30, the School Day of Nonviolence and Peace, the Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Day of Remembrance of the Fallen NASA Astronauts are celebrated. Orthodox Christians also celebrate the Trinity Sunday.

On January 30, the world celebrates several important events: School Day for Nonviolence and Peace, NASA commemorates astronauts, and the Day of the Specialist of Military and Social Management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. UNN will tell you about each of these holidays.

On January 30, many countries around the world celebrate the School Day for Nonviolence and Peace, a day dedicated to educating children in the spirit of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and conflict resolution without aggression. It was established in 1964 by the Spanish poet and educator Lorenzo Vidal. The date was not chosen by chance - it was on this day that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, who became a symbol of non-violent resistance and the struggle for justice.

Schools celebrate this day in different ways, but the main idea remains the same: to teach children to respect each other and to look for ways to achieve peace without violence. Students often prepare posters with quotes about peace, draw symbolic pictures, and participate in flash mobs or charity events. Teachers hold special lessons where they talk about prominent figures who changed the world without aggression, such as Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and the Dalai Lama. Children can watch movies, read books, or even stage stories that teach kindness and mutual understanding.

Often on this day, schoolchildren launch white balloons into the sky or fold paper doves to symbolize peace. Some organize charity events to help those in need or plant trees, which is also a symbol of peace and life.

On January 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Specialist of the Military and Social Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a professional holiday that is marked by specialists responsible for social support for military personnel and their families. Their work covers a wide range of tasks: from psychological assistance and adaptation of the military after combat operations to the organization of social benefits, legal protection and support for the families of fallen heroes.

The importance of this profession grew with the outbreak of war, when the need for psychological assistance and social rehabilitation became urgent. Military social specialists help the military not only during their service but also after they return to civilian life, helping them find a job, receive social guarantees, and overcome the effects of combat stress.

Every year on the fourth Thursday of January, NASA honors the memory of astronauts who died during their missions. This day is dedicated to the crews of Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia, as well as other agency employees who gave their lives for space exploration.

One of the first tragedies was the fire on board Apollo 1 in 1967. During a ground test, fire broke out in the cockpit of the spacecraft, and three astronauts - Virgil Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee - were unable to escape. 19 years later, the world witnessed the explosion of the Challenger shuttle, which crashed at the 73rd second of flight, killing seven crew members. Another major disaster occurred in 2003, when Columbia disintegrated during its return to Earth. The cause was a damaged heat shielding that led to the deaths of all seven astronauts.

On this day, commemorative ceremonies are held at NASA space centers. Wreaths are laid at the memorials, and the agency's employees remember their colleagues who did not return from missions. A minute of silence is observed to pay tribute to those who passed away while exploring the unknown.

Trisagion is an Orthodox holiday celebrated on January 30 (New Style) or January 17 (Old Style). It honors three great saints: St. Basil the Great, St. Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom.

History of the holiday

This holiday originated in the eleventh century in Byzantium. At that time, there was a debate among believers about which of the three great saints was the most important. Some believed that the greatest contribution was made by St. Basil the Great, who was revered for his austerity and teachings on asceticism. Others highly valued Gregory the Theologian, who became famous for his theological works, and some believers preferred John Chrysostom because of his wise sermons.

To put an end to the disputes, Metropolitan John of Constantinople declared in 1084 that all three saints were equal before God. It was after this that the Feast of the Three Saints was established to reconcile Christians and remind them of the unity of faith.

What can you do on this day

- Attend services in the church, pray before the icons of the saints.

- Read prayers and spiritual texts, especially the sermons and writings of these three saints.

- Helping others, doing charity work.

What not to do

- Conflict or quarrel, as the holiday symbolizes unity.

- Perform heavy physical labor, especially in construction or sewing.

- Drink alcohol and overeat, as the saints preached moderation.

This day reminds us of the wisdom and spiritual power of the Christian faith, teaches us to honor the legacy of the great saints and strive for harmony and peace.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyUNN Lite
mahatma-gandhiMahatma Gandhi
nasaNASA
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

